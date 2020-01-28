Monday, January 27 Evening Forecast

I hope you enjoyed today’s sunshine and milder temperatures. We transition back into a cold mode Tuesday with another shot at snow for some.

For tonight, colder air will gradually build in with cloud cover and light fog coming along for the ride. Temperatures by morning will slip a little below freezing across most of the area.

Tuesday will stay cloudy and cold with temperatures stuck in the 30s. A storm moving in from the west will spread some light rain into Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri by late afternoon.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

The atmosphere will continue to cool with a changeover to light snow over most of Southern Missouri during the evening hours. Light snow will continue to fall the remainder of the night coming to an end from the west Wednesday morning.

Snow totals will be a general 1 to 3″ with the highest amounts between Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 54. Snow amounts will quickly taper off to just a dusting near and south of the state line where mainly a cold rain is expected.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Roads look wet into the evening Tuesday night but could become snow-covered or slushy late in the night. Slushy roads look possible for the morning drive Wednesday. The snow will melt off the roads during the morning with just wet or dry roads expected Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much on Wednesday with highs in the 30s north to around 40° south of the state line.

Snow cover and clouds will keep temperatures cold into Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Cloud cover will try to break up on Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will start to head higher with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll shake free of the cold over the weekend as a ridge builds east across the middle of the country. This will flood the middle of the nation with mild air for early February. Sunday will feature sunshine and temperatures that will likely get into the 60s. The warmth will be short-lived with mild weather Monday giving way to cold by the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

48°F Few Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 57° 30°

Tuesday

38° / 31°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 38° 31°

Wednesday

37° / 29°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 30% 37° 29°

Thursday

40° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 40° 30°

Friday

47° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 32°

Saturday

52° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 37°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

33°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

1 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

2 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

3 PM
Showers
50%
37°

38°

4 PM
Light Rain
70%
38°

36°

5 PM
Rain
80%
36°

36°

6 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

7 PM
Rain
70%
36°

