Monday, January 27 Evening Forecast

I hope you enjoyed today’s sunshine and milder temperatures. We transition back into a cold mode Tuesday with another shot at snow for some.

For tonight, colder air will gradually build in with cloud cover and light fog coming along for the ride. Temperatures by morning will slip a little below freezing across most of the area.

Tuesday will stay cloudy and cold with temperatures stuck in the 30s. A storm moving in from the west will spread some light rain into Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri by late afternoon.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST HIGHS

The atmosphere will continue to cool with a changeover to light snow over most of Southern Missouri during the evening hours. Light snow will continue to fall the remainder of the night coming to an end from the west Wednesday morning.

Snow totals will be a general 1 to 3″ with the highest amounts between Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 54. Snow amounts will quickly taper off to just a dusting near and south of the state line where mainly a cold rain is expected.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Roads look wet into the evening Tuesday night but could become snow-covered or slushy late in the night. Slushy roads look possible for the morning drive Wednesday. The snow will melt off the roads during the morning with just wet or dry roads expected Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures won’t warm much on Wednesday with highs in the 30s north to around 40° south of the state line.

Snow cover and clouds will keep temperatures cold into Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Cloud cover will try to break up on Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will start to head higher with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll shake free of the cold over the weekend as a ridge builds east across the middle of the country. This will flood the middle of the nation with mild air for early February. Sunday will feature sunshine and temperatures that will likely get into the 60s. The warmth will be short-lived with mild weather Monday giving way to cold by the middle of next week.