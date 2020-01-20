Monday, January 20 Evening Forecast

A quick round of snow will end early this evening over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. Areas east of an Osceola to Mtn. Home, AR, line picked up anywhere from a dusting to a little over an inch of snow. With the cold temperatures today, all of the snow stuck including roads. This has and will continue to make for slick travel in those areas tonight. Skies will clear tonight with temperatures tumbling. Temperatures will be coldest over snow-covered areas where upper single digits look possible closer to Central Missouri. Overnight lows will generally be in the 10s though.

SNOW TOTALS FROM MONDAY

Tuesday may be our nicest day of the week. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing high cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures should manage to get above freezing though with highs in the 30s.

A messy, complex storm will follow and it looks like it will be spread out over three days. Precipitation will move into the area on Wednesday and with the remnants of our current arctic air mass in place, a mix of freezing rain and rain looks possible. This will continue through Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will slowly climb into Thursday ahead of a cold front changing the remaining pockets of freezing rain over to rain. Colder air will work in aloft late in the day and this will change the rain back over to some light snow late Thursday. The risk for snow will continue through Friday into Friday evening as a storm organizes over the region.

Temperatures won’t move much through the period, remaining stuck in the 30s.

Freezing rain amounts will tend to be light with a glaze possible, some locations could see up to 2 tenths of an inch of accumulation. The freezing rain will tend to fall from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Snow could accumulate as well late in the week, but amounts are impossible to pin down at this time given the uncertain storm track.

Clouds and cold temperatures will likely linger into Saturday and there could still be a few flurries. The pattern looks dry with more sunshine Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will warm back up as well.