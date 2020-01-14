Monday, January 13 Evening Forecast

It’s been a wild stretch of weather with temperatures being the headline over the past couple of days. A wide range of temperatures has been experienced both yesterday and today thanks to lingering clouds and snow cover versus areas that are snow-free and brighter. Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed to near 60° in Joplin, MO, with temperatures struggling to get close to 40° over the Eastern Ozarks.

Tonight, we’ll likely see low clouds and redevelopment of fog over South Central Missouri. Visibilities could get rather low again. Elsewhere, much of the night looks mostly clear. But, low clouds and fog are expected to build southeast into Southwest Missouri by morning. The low clouds will tough to get rid of, likely having an impact on how warm we can get Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures should still manage to warm into the 50s as humidity builds across the area.

Clouds will tend to thin out by late afternoon Tuesday only to fill back in by Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. Temperatures won’t drop all that much Tuesday night with lows only in the 40s. Humidity building ahead of the front could lead to some fog later Tuesday night too. Temperatures will be a bit tricky to pin down on Wednesday with the front moving through during the day. Highs in the 50s are expected northwest to 60s southeast. There will be a slight chance for showers, mainly south of the interstate.

Colder air will spill in behind the front with morning lows Thursday in the upper 20s. High clouds will quickly build in across the area tempering how warm temperatures can get. All in all, it looks like a cold day with highs in the low 40s.

The cold air mass will make things interesting late Thursday night as rain spreads in. It looks like a light wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is possible for a brief time near sunrise Friday. The window for wintry weather will be brief with just a cold rain expected throughout the day as temperatures slowly climb through the 30s and 40s.

The rain will continue into Friday night with temperatures slowly rising to near 50° by midnight. Saturday’s high will occur shortly after midnight with temperatures tumbling behind the front back into the 30s Saturday morning. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine with temperatures recovering into the low 40s for highs.

Colder air will continue to build in Sunday into Monday. Skies look mostly cloudy on Sunday. This will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40°. Clouds will thin out some for Monday, but it will remain cold with highs again in the upper 30s to near 40°. Morning lows both days will be in the 20s.

The overall look of the pattern through the end of the month looks colder.