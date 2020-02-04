Monday, February 3 Evening Forecast

Our spring stretch comes to a close tonight. We flip back to a winter mode as a cold front bulldozes the warm pattern out of the Ozarks. The flip back to winter will bring winter weather chances back to the area.

Mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies will continue through the evening. A cold front will push southeast, arriving in Springfield before midnight. We may see a few showers move in as well later this evening with the rain picking up south of the intestate after midnight. Some drizzle will be possible further north. Temperatures will fall behind the front, settling out near 40° in Springfield by sunrise.

Tuesday looks cold and wet. Drizzle and showers can be expected throughout the day. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly drop during the morning and continue slowly falling throughout the afternoon.

FORECAST TEMPERATURES AT 3 PM TUESDAY

By early evening temperatures will be cold enough closer to West Central Missouri for a changeover to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. The light wintry mix will continue to slowly shift southeast down to about the state line by Wednesday morning as temperatures slip below freezing. Accumulations will be very light, a light glaze with a dusting of light sleet or snow.

Another wave of precipitation will spread northeast across the area Wednesday into Wednesday night. Much of this will be snow along and north of I-44. A light mix is expected south gradually changing over to light snow by Wednesday evening. The snow will taper off to flurries Wednesday night with flurries possible into Thursday morning.

Snow totals Wednesday into Wednesday night with totals of 2 to 5″ along and north of the interstate. 1 to 2″ is expected south of the interstate down to a Berryville, AR, to Licking, MO, line. Further south amounts will drop off to little or no accumulation.

SNOWFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Road conditions look mainly just wet into Tuesday night, but slick areas could develop by Wednesday morning, especially along and north of the interstate on elevated surfaces. Roads during the day Wednesday will tend to be wet with slushy areas possible north of the interstate. With the snow continuing into Wednesday night and temperatures slipping into the 20s, roads will likely become slick with slick roads into Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature some lingering flurries early in the day with skies remaining rather cloudy into the afternoon. Some slow clearing is expected from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-30s.

Friday looks a little brighter, but there will still be quite a bit of cloud cover with temperatures warming into the upper 30s to near 40°.

Another wave of light snow is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Skies will clear later in the day Saturday with temperatures warming through the 30s.

Temperatures will moderate Sunday into Monday. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Showers and chilly weather will make for an ugly start to the following week.

