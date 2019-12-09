Monday, December 9 Evening Forecast

Temperatures have been running above normal for about a week now, but that came to an end today with a shot of cold air. The colder air arrived during the day, forcing temperatures to slide from the low 50s into the 30s by late afternoon. The slide will continue tonight with temperatures slipping into the low to mid-20s by morning with wind chills dropping into the upper teens.

The cold will come with a shot of snow just south of the area as a wave moves up the front. We’ll be too far north for that, but we will find high cloudiness lingering through the night into Tuesday morning. Those clouds will thin out by late morning with mainly sunny afternoon skies. Temperatures will remain chilly though with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY’S HIGHS

Temperatures will moderate by Wednesday with a quiet and cool stretch of weather through the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s each day through Friday, which is a bit above normal for this time of the year.

Another front will slip through early in the day Saturday. This will trim back temperatures a bit with highs in the upper 40s Saturday. Parade weather for the Downtown Springfield Christmas Parade looks partly sunny and chilly at 2 pm. Winds don’t look overly strong, but it will certainly be chilly enough for folks to wear coats as they enjoy the parade.

DOWNTOWN SPRINGFIELD CHRISTMAS PARADE

The backend of the weekend into Monday looks a little interesting. Colder air will be in place with a weak storm moving in from the west. This will lead to mainly cloudy skies Sunday into Monday. Some light rain may move in during the afternoon Sunday possibly changing over to some light snow showers Sunday night into Monday as colder air builds in. This doesn’t look like a major event, but something that bears watching as we move deeper into the cold season.