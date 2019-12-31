Monday, December 30 Evening Forecast

We haven’t seen a lot of cold lately, but we got a taste of it today. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies were the finishing touches of today’s winter reminder.

The clouds will slip out tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Winds will remain brisk, driving down wind chills into the low 20s.

Sunshine and westerly winds will help us turn the corner on this cold Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 40s by afternoon. Most of the area will see a sunny day, but another batch of clouds will slip into areas north and east of Springfield during the afternoon.

New Year’s Eve night looks cold and quiet with temperatures slipping a little below freezing as we ring in the new year.

New Year’s Day is looking good with sunshine and highs back in the 50s.

The next storm is looking a little complicated. There’s been a bit of a model fight, but the trend has been in favor of a stronger storm as we wrap up the week. Showers will move into the area by Thursday evening with temperatures in the 50s ahead of the storm. Cold and windy weather will follow the passage of the cold front early Friday. The question is how much precipitation lingers. The overall look of the pattern hints at the possibility of morning rain showers giving way to afternoon and evening snow showers. Some additional snow flurries look possible into early Saturday before skies clear later in the day. At this stage the precipitation looks light with any accumulations also looking very light.

Temperatures will be cold Friday into Saturday with temperatures stuck falling back into the 30s Friday morning and possibly not getting out of the 30s in many areas Saturday.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will bring a pop in temperatures to the area Sunday with readings possibly sneaking into the 50s. Another front looks like it will put a dent in the warming trend by Monday though.