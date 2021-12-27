Monday, December 27 Morning Weather

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 60° 47°

Tuesday

67° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 99% 67° 36°

Wednesday

55° / 29°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 55° 29°

Thursday

57° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 57° 40°

Friday

62° / 50°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 62° 50°

Saturday

50° / 15°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 60% 50° 15°

Sunday

30° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 30° 19°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

12 AM
Few Showers
32%
48°

50°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

50°

2 AM
Showers
36%
50°

50°

3 AM
Showers
44%
50°

50°

4 AM
Rain
68%
50°

50°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
50°

49°

6 AM
Rain
90%
49°

49°

7 AM
Rain
93%
49°

50°

8 AM
Rain
98%
50°

52°

9 AM
Rain
83%
52°

Happy Monday! It’s the last Monday of December and the last Monday of the year. Can you believe it?

I’m having a hard time feeling like we are wrapping up 2021. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that temperatures have been so warm and it’s not likely to change anytime in the near future. December will go down as the second warmest on record. The first is a long-standing record set back in 1889.

Temperatures will be steady throughout the day. A weak cold front is moving through this morning, dropping temperatures. Throughout the daytime hours we won’t be warming much, if at all. However, it will still be unseasonably warm.

The front that moves through early Monday, will lift back north as a warm front overnight. We will see the possibility of heavy rain with this front. The heaviest of rain will be along and just north of I-44. Models are showing a distinct cut-off, so some counties south may not see much rain with this storm system.

We will stay unseasonably warm until the weekend, when a much stronger system moves in, bringing the chance of rain, possibly a little snow to wrap up with, and frigid temps.

Enjoy the warmth while it’s here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
47°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
52°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Thunder is possible late. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
43°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

63°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner