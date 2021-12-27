Monday, December 27 Morning Weather

Happy Monday! It’s the last Monday of December and the last Monday of the year. Can you believe it?

I’m having a hard time feeling like we are wrapping up 2021. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that temperatures have been so warm and it’s not likely to change anytime in the near future. December will go down as the second warmest on record. The first is a long-standing record set back in 1889.

Temperatures will be steady throughout the day. A weak cold front is moving through this morning, dropping temperatures. Throughout the daytime hours we won’t be warming much, if at all. However, it will still be unseasonably warm.

The front that moves through early Monday, will lift back north as a warm front overnight. We will see the possibility of heavy rain with this front. The heaviest of rain will be along and just north of I-44. Models are showing a distinct cut-off, so some counties south may not see much rain with this storm system.

We will stay unseasonably warm until the weekend, when a much stronger system moves in, bringing the chance of rain, possibly a little snow to wrap up with, and frigid temps.

Enjoy the warmth while it’s here.