Happy Monday! It’s the last Monday of the year… can you believe that? We will start the work week off very chilly. Temperatures will drop throughout the day. It won’t be like last Thursday, where temperatures tanked, but a slow roll down to about 25° by lunchtime is expected.

As a cold front moves through today, we can expect winds to pick up, leaving us battling the wind chill again. The cold front will also drop overnight temperatures back into the single digits.

By late morning, the cold front could bring a little additional snowfall. The leading edge of the cold front could bring light freezing rain or freezing drizzle to the area, which could make the AM commute slipper in some spots. By late morning, I expect flurries or light snow, nothing too crazy.

The pattern will flip as we head into the end of the week (and the end of the year!). It will be warm and rainy. It’s looking like the first week of January will continue with that trend, where we can expect warmer-than-average temperatures and rainier-than-normal conditions.

We will call the post-Christmas warm-up a delayed Christmas present directly from Santa.