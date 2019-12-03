Monday, December 2 Evening Forecast

December is getting off to a quiet start. We shook the wind off finally and temperatures will be heading higher.

Fort tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies with temperatures quickly settling around freezing this evening.

Tuesday looks cool and quiet. Winds will pick up a bit out of the west and a weak front will move through later in the day. Temperatures will top 50° with a period of partly sunny skies around noon.

Temperatures will continue to edge higher on Wednesday with a chilly morning giving way to comfortably cool afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By the way, this is above normal for early December when average highs top out in the upper 40s. Sunshine will be abundant too with winds easing up a bit.

The only storm of the week will move through late Thursday. Clouds will be rather widespread Thursday with showers clipping across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas during the evening and overnight hours. Rain amounts don’t look very heavy with totals under a quarter of an inch south with little or no rain expected north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures Thursday will top out in the 50s again.

The storm will exit off to the southeast Friday. Clouds will linger into the morning hours with clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures look chilly with afternoon readings in the 40s.

Temperatures will quickly head higher Saturday with sunshine and southerly winds pushing highs back into the 50s. Clouds will roll back in on Sunday with a chance for light showers Sunday evening. Highs will be in the 50s again Sunday.

A shot of cold air will move in early next week. The cold air will arrive slow enough for temperatures to try to warm into the low 50s before falling by late afternoon. Skies look mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles look possible late in the day, possibly changing to flurries as cold air pours into the area.