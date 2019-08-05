Monday, August 5 Evening Forecast

Hot weather today came with a few isolated showers south of the interstate. The heat will continue into Tuesday with the threat of heavy rain ramping up the rest of the week.

For tonight, we’ll find isolated evening showers over South Central Missouri and North Central Arkansas. These showers should fade shortly after sunset with mostly clear skies the remainder of the night. Temperatures will remain warm with lows in the low 70s.

An approaching front on Tuesday will lead to a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and mainly east of Hwy. 65. Temperatures will get hot again with low 90s common.

The front will stall by Tuesday night with a wave of showers and thunderstorms developing to the northwest and riding the front southeast into Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms look most likely over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. The storms could come with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

This will mark the beginning of a wet period of weather across much of the Ozarks. A summer ridge over the South Central U.S. will cause fronts to stall in the area. This will generate a corridor of stormy weather and heavy rainfall that will likely stretch from west to east across much of the Ozarks. Waves of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will impact the area into the upcoming weekend. The atmosphere will be loaded with moisture, leading to high rainfall rates with storms and the threat for flooding.

There’s a signal for somewhat drier weather by Sunday as the summer ridge builds east into the area. This will result in less rain and hotter temperatures. The lull may be short-lived with another front edging south into the area early next week.