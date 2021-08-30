Monday, August 30 Morning Forecast

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 86° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 87° 66°

Wednesday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 64°

Thursday

87° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 87° 62°

Friday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 65°

Saturday

91° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 91° 65°

Sunday

90° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 90° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

78°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
75°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

1 AM
Clear
8%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
8%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
9%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
9%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

Happy Monday!

The start of the work-week is looking good for the Ozarks, weather-wise at least. Cooler temperatures will be with us for the next few days. This week temperatures will be topping out in the mid-to-upper-80’s. We will also have drier air in place, thanks to Hurricane Ida. That means that humidity will be much lower!

Monday will bring a chance of rain and storms for the area. The storms will be quite scattered in nature so it’s hard to pinpoint how much rain you will see. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so if a storm pops up in your area, be ready for a possible downpour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Branson

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

Harrison

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fog

West Plains

69°F Fog Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100