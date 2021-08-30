Monday, August 30 Morning Forecast

Happy Monday!

The start of the work-week is looking good for the Ozarks, weather-wise at least. Cooler temperatures will be with us for the next few days. This week temperatures will be topping out in the mid-to-upper-80’s. We will also have drier air in place, thanks to Hurricane Ida. That means that humidity will be much lower!

Monday will bring a chance of rain and storms for the area. The storms will be quite scattered in nature so it’s hard to pinpoint how much rain you will see. There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, so if a storm pops up in your area, be ready for a possible downpour.