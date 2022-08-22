Happy Monday! It’s back-to-school time across the Ozarks, and it is an A+ forecast all around.
Temperatures will be crisp and cool on the way out the door Monday morning. We will be staying below average for our daytime high.
Enjoy your Monday!
by: Natalie Nunn
Posted:
Updated:
Happy Monday! It’s back-to-school time across the Ozarks, and it is an A+ forecast all around.
Temperatures will be crisp and cool on the way out the door Monday morning. We will be staying below average for our daytime high.
Enjoy your Monday!