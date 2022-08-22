Happy Monday! It’s back-to-school time across the Ozarks, and it is an A+ forecast all around.

Temperatures will be crisp and cool on the way out the door Monday morning. We will be staying below average for our daytime high.

This week is looking to be very calm. We will slowly warm up to near average by Wednesday, but overall it will stay less humid across the area. The chance of rain will be near zero every afternoon. The possibility of rain will return to the forecast late next weekend, and it could set up to be a bit more of an active start to our September.

Enjoy your Monday!

