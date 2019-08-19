Breaking News
Monday, August 19 Evening Forecast

The summer swelter has returned, but its time in the Ozarks will be limited.

Temperatures this afternoon soared into the mid-90s with heat index values topping out in the 100 to 110° range. The afternoon heat triggered a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Ozarks, but these won’t last long past sunset. The remainder of the night should be quiet and clear with temperatures only falling into the mid-70s.

Tuesday won’t offer a reprieve from the heat with temperatures expected to climb quickly, topping out in the mid-90s once again. There is a chance for temperatures to cool some during the afternoon northeast and east of Springfield. A complex of rain and thunder is expected to sweep southeast from Iowa into Northeast Missouri and Illinois during the day. This will likely send a gust front west into the Eastern Ozarks, possibly triggering showers and thunderstorms and trimming back the heat too. A big summer ridge looks like it will be too strong for any wet weather west of Hwy. 65 through Tuesday.

FORECAST FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will remain hot into Wednesday, but Wednesday is shaping up to be our transition day. A cool front will slowly move south during the day, triggering some spotty showers and thunderstorms. The chance for storms should increase during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the low-90s north to mid-90s south.

The front will stall just south and southwest of the Ozarks, bringing a pattern we’ve seen a few times already over the past month. The stalled front will act like a corridor for waves of wet weather. There will be a chance for some heavy rain with this scenario, but that will likely set up near and just east of the front. That means the threat for heavier rain may stay just west of most of the Ozarks with drier weather the further northeast you go across the area. We will likely enjoy much cooler weather though as clouds and some wet weather keep temperatures mild Thursday into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the low to mid-80s.

PATTERN TURNS WETTER BY THURSDAY

The forecast looks drier and trending warmer Sunday into Monday.

Today's Forecast

Fair

Springfield

94°F Fair Feels like 102°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
73°F Mostly Clear
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

93°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

° / 75°
% ° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 70°

Friday

81° / 68°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
1%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
4%
78°

79°

2 AM
Clear
5%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
5%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
6%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
16%
76°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
80°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
21%
84°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
90°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
90°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
89°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
90°