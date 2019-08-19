Monday, August 19 Evening Forecast

The summer swelter has returned, but its time in the Ozarks will be limited.

Temperatures this afternoon soared into the mid-90s with heat index values topping out in the 100 to 110° range. The afternoon heat triggered a few spotty showers and thunderstorms over the Eastern Ozarks, but these won’t last long past sunset. The remainder of the night should be quiet and clear with temperatures only falling into the mid-70s.

Tuesday won’t offer a reprieve from the heat with temperatures expected to climb quickly, topping out in the mid-90s once again. There is a chance for temperatures to cool some during the afternoon northeast and east of Springfield. A complex of rain and thunder is expected to sweep southeast from Iowa into Northeast Missouri and Illinois during the day. This will likely send a gust front west into the Eastern Ozarks, possibly triggering showers and thunderstorms and trimming back the heat too. A big summer ridge looks like it will be too strong for any wet weather west of Hwy. 65 through Tuesday.

FORECAST FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Temperatures will remain hot into Wednesday, but Wednesday is shaping up to be our transition day. A cool front will slowly move south during the day, triggering some spotty showers and thunderstorms. The chance for storms should increase during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the low-90s north to mid-90s south.

The front will stall just south and southwest of the Ozarks, bringing a pattern we’ve seen a few times already over the past month. The stalled front will act like a corridor for waves of wet weather. There will be a chance for some heavy rain with this scenario, but that will likely set up near and just east of the front. That means the threat for heavier rain may stay just west of most of the Ozarks with drier weather the further northeast you go across the area. We will likely enjoy much cooler weather though as clouds and some wet weather keep temperatures mild Thursday into Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the low to mid-80s.

PATTERN TURNS WETTER BY THURSDAY

The forecast looks drier and trending warmer Sunday into Monday.