Molina knocks game winning sac fly, talks return to St. Louis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While excitement at Hammons Field peaked with the arrival of Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina, anticipation in the Arch City continues to build for his return.

Molina, however, is here in Springfield until Sunday night.

But much like his St. Louis supporters, he’s itching to rejoin the Cardinals in the big leagues.

“I can’t wait, but at the same time I have to get the thumb right,” Molina said. “I’m trying to get in baseball shape. Right now I’m in good shape. I’m in good weight so hopefully soon I can go back and help the team win.”

And Springfield is happy to have him.

A day after notching his first hit in the Queen City, Molina came through clutch with a 7th inning sac fly to lift Springfield to a 3-2 win over Arkansas.

He will wrap up his rehab stay in Springfield Sunday against the Travelers.

First pitch at Hammons is set for 6:10.