MoDOT changes plans for the Highway 65 rebuild

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — MoDOT is changing plans for the Highway 65 rebuild between Sunshine and James River Freeway.

The new plan involves the entire highway being shut down which will cause the rebuild to be done five days sooner than planned.

Work on Northbound 65 begins next Friday, September 6.

Northbound 65 will be closed between James River Freeway and Sunshine Street.

During the rebuild, no lanes will be open while crews replace the pavement.

MoDOT says this means the contractor will be able to get the work done in 10 days instead of the scheduled 15 as long as the weather is good.