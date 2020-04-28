Moats: MSU won’t cut sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats sent an open letter to fans Monday.

Moats acknowledged that the shutdown of the state and local businesses has cut into the funding for the University and the athletic department.

But he did say that no sports will be cut as a result of the Covid 19 shutdown.

Moats said that the coaches and administration will have to be creative when sports resume.

That includes changes to the way that Bears teams travel.

Moats says the health and safety of the athletes, academics and the ability to compete are his main priorities.

Moats also said to the fans that Missouri State will not increase ticket prices.