MO group accused of kidnapping, trafficking, drugging woman: 2 arrested, 3 still missing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A man charged with kidnapping, delivering a controlled substance, sex trafficking, assault, sodomy, and multiple counts of rape will appear before a judge Thursday.

James F. Maggard, 33, of Everton is sitting behind bars until then. His charges come after he and two other men allegedly sedated, raped, and forcibly injected a woman with drugs for multiple days.

According to a probable cause statement, the events began when the woman rode to a gas station with Zackary Wade on the night of August 20th, 2019. Wade went inside and eventually returned to the car with a soda, which he gave to the woman in a plastic cup.

The woman told authorities she drank some of the soda and quickly passed out, only to regain consciousness in somebody else’s home.

It was there she says Maggard, a man named David Arnold, and Wade injected her with what Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies have only described as “narcotics,” and it was there she says she was raped multiple times.

Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov spoke with Lawrence County Lt. Chris Berry who said Maggard was taken into custody over the weekend of October 5th, 2019.

His arraignment is set for October 10th, 2019.

Zackary Wade has also been taken into custody, according to deputies.

There are still three suspects unaccounted for: David Arnold, Donnie Willis, and Wanda Maggard.

Willis, according to the probable cause statement, is also alleged to have forcibly injected the victim with “narcotics.” He’s also accused of raping her.

Wanda Maggard is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape because of her involvement in what happened to the woman.

“I just want to talk to them and get their version of the story of course,” Lt. Berry told Ozarks First. “But by them not coming in, it certainly leads us to think that the information given to us was true.”

Lt. Berry says the incident is a sad one, but with the publishing of stories and those like it, he’s learning it’s not as rare a story as he’d like to think.

“We’ve had multiple victims come forward,” he said Monday (10/7/19). “We’re currently in the middle of those investigations.”

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, each of the five people accused of these acts has a felony conviction.

You can find previous convictions by clicking here and searching first and last names.

If you have any information on Willis or Arnold’s whereabouts, call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office at 417-466-2131.