Missouri State University sets dates for 2020 senior graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) set new dates for the graduation of 2020 students.

Back in March, MSU cancelled their May graduations due to COVID-19.

According to the college, students have two options on when to celebrate their academic success at the JQH Arena.

Oct. 18, the Sunday after Homecoming.

Dec. 11, during the scheduled fall ceremonies.

Missouri State-West Plains campus says they will host commencement ceremonies on Aug. 8 at the West Plains Civic Center.

“We’re doing this because a college graduation is one of the highlights of a student’s life,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “It means so much to them, to their families and to the faculty members who helped those students cross the finish line.”