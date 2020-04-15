Missouri State University sets dates for 2020 senior graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University (MSU) set new dates for the graduation of 2020 students.
Back in March, MSU cancelled their May graduations due to COVID-19.
According to the college, students have two options on when to celebrate their academic success at the JQH Arena.
- Oct. 18, the Sunday after Homecoming.
- Dec. 11, during the scheduled fall ceremonies.
Missouri State-West Plains campus says they will host commencement ceremonies on Aug. 8 at the West Plains Civic Center.
“We’re doing this because a college graduation is one of the highlights of a student’s life,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “It means so much to them, to their families and to the faculty members who helped those students cross the finish line.”