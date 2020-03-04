Missouri State students run on-campus café

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s opening week at Carrie’s Café, a student-run restaurant at Missouri State University.

“It’s a great time to put your foot in the door and see if you do like the environment or not, of, you know, food and beverage,” said MSU Senior Elijah Sellers.

Sellars says he’s the first in his family to pursue a career in hospitality.

“I feel good about what I’m learning here,” said Sellers.

He and his classmates oversee day-to-day operations at the restaurant.

“There are days when we come in and it’s just complete prep just to get ready for the day that we are in operation,” said Sellers.

Each semester the cafe offers a different menu created by the current students. This semester, Sellers says their emphasis is in Asian culture.

He says the hands-on experience he’s receiving is invaluable.

“I like being on my feet all the time,” said Sellers. “I like the back and forth between employee and customer, employer and employee,” said Sellers.

Sellers’ classmate, Isabella Biondo, says she’s no stranger to this industry.

“My parents had a couple Little Ceasar’s franchises and so I kind of got into it that way,” said Biondo.

She says this opportunity is solidifying this is what she wants to do for the rest of her life.

“It’s just been cool to see how everything came together,” said Biondo.

Both students tell me they hope their customers leave happy and full.

Carrie’s Cafe is located in Pummill Hall and is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.