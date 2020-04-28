Missouri man charged for burning Islamic Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Nicholas Proffitt, 42, is charged in the fire that damaged the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri last week, April 24.

Proffitt is charged with first-degree arson, burglary, and felony property damage.

According to officials, Proffitt’s charges were “enhanced” because he was motivated by “the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic center.”

The fire was started at the mosque’s front door on Friday morning, April 24, the second day of Ramadan.

Proffitt served time in 2009 for vandalizing the same mosque.

No one was injured in the incident.