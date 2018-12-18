MISSING: Man Left Springfield Medical Facility, Considered Endangered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police are looking for a man that left a medical facility Monday and is considered endangered.

Shelby Smith, 32, walked away from the facility at 720 N. Elder Ave. in Springfield at about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Smith has autism, depression and Asperger’s syndrome, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol press release. He is also known to have suicidal tendencies.

Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a long sleeve flannel shirt, jeans and boots, according to the release.

If you see him you are urged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.