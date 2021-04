We may have started the day with clouds and cool temperatures, but sunshine one out in the end. This also helped to boost temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s. Not everyone enjoyed the sunshine though with areas closer to Central Missouri remaining cloudy and wet with temperatures only climbing into the low 50s.

Warm weather will return across the Ozarks on Friday. We'll start the day with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. The morning sunshine will quickly warm temperatures into the 70s by afternoon. The weather will take a turn during the afternoon with clouds bubbling up into showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon, continuing through the evening. The setup will favor some stronger storms that could produce hail and possibly some damaging wind gusts. Right now, it looks like winds in the atmosphere will be a bit on the weak side, lessening the overall severe threat during the afternoon. Another wave of storms is expected to spread east across Southern Missoui and Northern Arkansas Friday evening. Wind energy levels will be higher, but instability levels may take a hit from afternoon storms. This leaves us with an unclear picture when it comes to the severe potential Friday evening. Damaging winds and some hail would be the primary modes of severe weather.