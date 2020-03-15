Mercy Hospital to expand visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As novel-coronavirus cases continue to pop up across the country, Mercy Hospital is changing its visitation policy in an attempt to protect its patients.

Mercy patients will now be allowed only one visitor per day. The hospital says exceptions will be made for those nearing the end of their life.

The new visitation policy will be honored at the following Mercy locations:

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital

Mercy Heart Hospital Springfield

Mercy Orthopedic Hospital Springfield

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield

Mercy Hospital Aurora

Mercy Hospital Cassville

Mercy Hospital Lebanon

Mercy St. Francis Hospital (Mountain View, Missouri)

In addition, the hospital is encouraging certain patients to use specific entrances.

All visitors are asked to use the south entrance.

Patients headed to the ER should follow signage and use the north entrance.

Laboring Mothers should continue to use the Mercy Kids entrance.

Mercy says it will make separate accommodations in its ER for patients with COVID-19 symptoms.