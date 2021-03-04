MedDay – March 4, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Why vaping marijuana may be worse than smoking cigarettes, and where cases of heart failure in the U-S are highest. Michael George has some of today’s top health stories.

An analysis of US county health records finds adults living in rural areas experienced higher rates of heart failure and death than adults in urban areas. Researchers from Northwestern University say from 2011 through 2018, some of the highest instances of heart failure deaths happened in rural counties in the south and the largest increase in cases was among young black men.

First-year college students reported symptoms of depression and anxiety significantly more often after the coronavirus pandemic began than before. That’s according to a study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that found moderate to severe anxiety increased 40% and moderate to severe depression increased 48%. The hardest hit were black students, whose incidence of depression grew by 89%.

And University of Michigan researchers find vaping marijuana is associated with more symptoms of lung damage compared to vaping or smoking nicotine among children ages 12 to 17. Adolescents who reported vaping marijuana were about twice as likely to report wheezing and whistling in their chests than those who only vaped or smoked nicotine.

Those are some of today’s top health stories. Michael George, CBS News, New York.