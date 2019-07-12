MedDay – July 12, 2019

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Most US adults are all for requiring cigarette makers to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes. 8 out of 10 smokers also agree. A new CDC report says reducing nicotine in cigarettes and other tobacco products could help smokers quit and prevent others from getting hooked.

New research questions whether too many infants have surgery for lip and tongue-ties to help breastfeeding. The study from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary looked at 115 newborns referred for surgery and found after a comprehensive feeding evaluation, nearly 63% were able to breastfeed and avoid surgery.

And a new San Francisco study shows kidney disease patients need more medical care. More than 30 million Americans have chronic kidney disease and researchers say many suffer with uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes for decades at a time. They say primary care doctors need to make a better effort managing patients who also need multi-specialty care teams.