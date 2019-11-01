Manhunt ends after suspect was found dead

Gassville, Ar. – A manhunt has now come to an end in Baxter County after the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Gassville home earlier this evening.

Officers got a tip today that 28-year-old Alton Cooke had barricaded himself inside the home.

And after hours of having the home surrounded and trying to contact Cooke officers used tear gas and entered the home around 5:30 p.m. where they found Cooke dead.

Officers started looking for Cooke yesterday after he allegedly shot and killed someone yesterday in Midway, Arkansas.

After investigation, it was determined that Cooke intentionally rammed a vehicle on Highway 178 forcing it to wreck in a yard.

Cooke then allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle injuring the driver and passenger.

Both victims were treated at the hospital and released.

Cooke’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death.