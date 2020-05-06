Local Businesses Begin the Process of Reopening

BRANSON, Mo. — After city restrictions on public gatherings were lifted earlier this week, many businesses in Branson are preparing to reopen.

Multiple local restaurants have reopened their doors, and are allowing customers to dine inside. One of these restaurants is Little Hacienda.

Little Hacienda is like a mother Mexican restaurant, like you see. I want my customers to have an experience, a good time, and enjoy every single moment.” Fidel Gomez/ Owner of Little Hacienda

As Little Hacienda begins to serve its customers from inside their restaurant, the IMAX Entertainment Complex is planning to start reopening this weekend.

Their marketing director, Tom Forster says they are only opening one of their restaurants this weekend. “So opening up Florentinas this weekend. It’s Mother’s Day weekend. What a great time to celebrate Branson’s opening back up again. Mothers don’t have to stay home and cook. They can come out and eat.”

Forester plans to open the entire IMAX Entertainment Complex by Memorial Day Weekend.