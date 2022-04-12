SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Taking a break from the start of conference play, the Missouri State Bears were looking to get back in the win column.

And they were on their way, until the top of the ninth

Oral Roberts scored four runs in the final frame to beat Missouri State 9-8 on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield.

Jake McMurray drove in the game-winning RBI with two outs on a single to left field.

Missouri State (14-14) scored the first three runs of the game, the second and third scored off a two-run Jaden Rolffs’ home run in the third inning.

The Eagles (18-12) would score three of the next four runs though, and after Connor Beichler tripled in the sixth inning, it was down to a 4-3 MSU lead.

But the sixth was also big for Missouri State.

The Bears scored four runs, included a 2-RBI single from Spencer Nivens, who extended his hit streak to 12 games.

Missouri State is back in conference play this weekend as Evansville travels to Springfield.