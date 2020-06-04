Lake levels rising could lead to flooding in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s lake levels are rising, and it has the county’s emergency management director concerned.

The lake levels at Beaver, Table Rock and Bull Shoals are full, and if it rains more, these lakes could flood.

Chris Berndt, the emergency management director, says the Corp of Engineers would not have a chance to dump water out, which would cause some areas along Lake Taneycomo to flood.

Berndt says he is keeping an eye on storms coming out of Texas that might make their way to Branson and people who live or work along Lake Taneycomo should be on high alert.

“Along Taneycomo, we have several hotspots that’s caused problems. Foggy River Road, the end of lake shore drive,” said Berndt. “In some areas there’s a poverty point in the city of Branson. So there is definitely problems, peak areas that we know we have problems in. And we’re working right now, different scenarios. What if this happens, what if we reach a certain amount, how far do we have to evacuate?”

