Kesterson’s miracle chip clinches Missouri Amateur golf title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ashland native Walker Kesterson’s chip-in on 18 clinched Missouri Amateur Championship for the Southern Miss golfer.

It also prevented opponent two-time defending champion Brad Nurski from becoming the first ever to win the title three straight years.

“I don’t feel like I was trying to make it,” Kesterson said. “I was trying to hit it close and make him make it. I don’t really remember looking down at the golf ball. I looked up and it was kind of tracking and it hit the hole. You get lucky sometimes and that was a good time to get lucky. It’s amazing to win this thing. I’ve been playing in it for years now. You kind of get to the round of eight, get to the round of four and it’s like maybe. But to stand here after winning it is pretty incredible.”