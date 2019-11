The day was a cloudy and damp one. Most of the rain in Springfield came with the front as it moved through late in the morning. This flipped the script on temperatures with morning highs in the low 60s with afternoon temperatures sliding through the 50s. The temperature slide will continue through the night with readings dropping into the mid-30s by morning.

Showers spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon with more to follow throughout the night. Some of the showers could make a little noise with some isolated thunderstorm activity possible. Thunderstorms will mainly occur south of the interstate where the heavier rainfall totals will also occur.