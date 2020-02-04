Humane Society working to save dog from kill shelter

Mo. — A pit bull adopted from the Humane Society in Springfield needs a ride home. His life may literally depend on it.

The dog’s name is Diesel and he was adopted from the shelter about 7 months ago.

The two-year-old was dropped off at a kill shelter in South Carolina about a week ago

And since then, the local shelter has been desperately trying to figure out a way to get him out of there.

The fear is he will be euthanized because so many pit bulls in that location are put down when the shelters are full.

“He’s only two years old,” said Karen Foutch, Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. “I personally remember him. He was very friendly, very sweet. And he just has a lot of love to give. And through being a no kill shelter and putting the key pieces together, adopters, fosters, donating and volunteering, we’ve been able to save this year almost 3,000 animals we were able to find homes for them.”

The Humane Society is a”no kill” shelter and has arranged a vehicle to make the trip to South Carolina but needs money to pay for hotels and gas to return Diesel.

After that hurdle is cleared, he will be available for adoption.

You can find a way to donate to the cause by clicking here.