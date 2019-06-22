HBA Parade of Homes 2019 shows Springfield’s growth

SPRINGFIELD – “I’ll mention the five homes in Nixa. We’re in Willard, Republic, and we’re seeing more land availability outside of city limits. Builders will go where customers want.”

That’s something Home Builders Association CEO Charlyce Ruth noticed about this year’s HBA parade of homes. The parade includes three homes marketed over $1M. While this parade tour is scattered in and out of Springfield lines, Ruthsays it’s very clear which directions Springfield is growing in.

“We still have a lot of growth in Christian county,” Ruth said. “There’s a lot of land available there, subdivisions finishing up, subdivisions coming online.”

It’s a similar story in Republic.

“The city of Republic has put a very concentrated effort on attracting builders and new homeowners to their community,” Ruth said.

Ruth credits these two areas south and west of town for being family-friendly and close to work and the highway.

Home builder John Marion, who made one Willard custom home part of the tour, says Springfield is growing in all directions.

“We are all over the board,” Marion said. “I mean, we have a project in Rogersville, Strafford, Willard. So really, we are all over.”

This year’s parade doesn’t show much growth on the north side.

The south side of town, which includes popular homeowner spots like Republic, have stolen the spotlight. Regardless, Ruth knows there’s potential on the north side.

But, it won’t happen right away.

“Back in history we’ve had several parade homes out there,” Ruth said. “We’ve had some in Strafford. There will be growth on the north side there continues to be growth all around Springfield. It’s just timing.”