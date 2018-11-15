Host Chat – Tom & Joy – 11/14/18

A dreary day today came with a big dose of cold with temperatures stalled in the upper 30s to low 40s all day. The average high for late October is in the mid-60s!

Cold and damp weather will continue overnight with light fog and drizzle continuing. All eyes will be on the thermometer with the freezing line gradually shifting east and southeast across the area. This will lead to a changeover to light freezing drizzle with a touch of snow possible, especially near and north of I-44. The risk of a light glaze of freezing drizzle will extend down to a line from Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO. This glaze will be very thin and mainly on elevated objects. There will also be a chance for a dusting of snow, mainly near and north of the interstate. Road temperatures are currently well above freezing, and this will keep road conditions in good shape with just wet roads expected. Elevated surfaces like bridges and overpassed could be impacted, but the overall risk looks low at this time.