Host Chat – Joy & Tom – 11/6/18

Our holiday week has already taken a turn for the colder and now it's about to get wetter. A storm is parking itself in the Western U.S. for the next few days, slinging waves of rain our way.

For tonight, we'll see clear skies giving way to clouds overnight. Temperatures will tumble quickly into the low to mid-30s before leveling off as clouds move in. Showers will spread in from the west just before sunrise. Low-level air will be cold and dry enough to support some sleet at the beginning before a transition to a cold rain.