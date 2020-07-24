Horton Smith Golf Course driving range being repaired

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Horton Smith Golf Course was damaged on July 18 after a teenager drove a stolen jeep onto the golf course’s driving range.

No one was hurt but the range suffered quite a bit of damage from the incident.

The driver, Devin Sallee, 18, drove thru a net on the driving range which was installed to prevent balls from hitting cars on the street.

Sallee only stayed on the range, which is closed now for repairs.

Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, says the reports will include a pallet of sod and about three hours of staff time to install it.

It will cost about $2,000-$4000.

