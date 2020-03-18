HERE’S A LIST OF LOCAL PLACES STILL OPEN RIGHT NOW

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On March 16, 2020, the City of Springfield issued an ordinance prohibiting public gatherings of 50 or more people. The next day, the City amended that ordinance and lowered that number of people to 10.
Springfield also put a temporary halt on dine-in restaurant visits until April 1, 2020.
While other communities in the Ozarks aren’t necessarily passing ordinances, large public gatherings are still being discouraged by civic leaders.
Here’s a list of local businesses that are remaining open in some capacity:
Restaurants:
- Fire and Ice
- Will be doing carry out and curbside pick-up, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Whole Hog Cafe (Springfield)
- Glenstone and Sunshine locations are both offering curbside pick-up and delivery
- Glenstone location has an open drive-thru
- Jose Locos Steak & Grill
- Offer to-go service and will be open normal hours.
- Bambinos Cafe
- Both locations offering curbside pick-up and delivery
- Does Eat Place
- Offering carry out and to-go orders.
- King’s Asian Chef
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-up, and drive-thru
- George’s Family Restaurant
- Offering carry-out and car-side delivery
- Houlihan’s
- Curbside delivery available at all locations
- Aviary Cafe
- Farmers Park location is still open for carryout, to-go, online orders and delivery
- Grad School
- Offering take-out
- Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
- Sunshine location only
- Drive-thru available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Black Market Smokehouse
- Offering pick-up and delivery
- 4 x 4 Brewing
- Offering curbside and drive-thru
- 5 Spice
- Offering delivery, curbside and drive-thru
- Antojos Tacos y Mas
- Offering delivery
- Archie’s Italian Eatery
- Offering delivery, curbside and drive-thru
- Architect Coffee
- Offering inside pick-up
- Arris Pizza
- Offering curbside, drive-thru and inside pick-up
- B2 Cafe
- Offering delivery, curbside and drive-thru
- Bair’s Sports Grill
- Only offering delivery
- Bawi’s Korean BBQ
- Offering delivery and inside pick-up
- Big Al’s (Nixa)
- Only offering restaurant delivery
- Big Whiskey’s
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-up and drive-thru
- Bricktown Brewery
- Offering delivery, curbside pick-ups, drive-thru and inside pick-up
- Brown Derby Deli
- Offering delivery, curbside pick up and drive-thru
- Cafe Basilico
- Only offering inside pick-up
- Catrina’s
- Offering restaurant delivery, curbside pick-up and operating a drive-thru
- Cashew Station
- Drive-thru and curbside available
- Cellar + Plate
- Curbside service available
- Cesar’s Old Mexico
- Inside pick-up orders available
- Cherry Picker’s
- Inside pick-up orders available
- Chick Fil-A
- Delivery through DoorDash and curbside service available