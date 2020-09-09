Health Department launches COVID-19 Toolkit for businesses & workplaces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Companies in the Greene County area will receive a COVID-19 toolkit to help strengthen prevention and response policies against the virus.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, workplaces are one of the leading sources of disease spread.

Contents in the toolkit include:

A guide covering strategies employers can implement to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A list of frequently asked questions.

A close contact log for employers to record and contact those who need to self-quarantine.

Rights and responsibilities for employers and employees.

Printables for display.

Individual temperature and symptom log.

“What Do I Do?” information for individuals notified of an exposure, show symptoms or test positive for the virus.

There is more information for different sectors such as childcare, restaurants, gyms or personal services.

The Health Department explains different strategies and precautions that employers and businesses can take now on their website.