NEW YORK, NY. — Harvey Weinstein is being moved from Bellevue Hospital to New York’s infamous Rikers Island Prison.

The 67-year-old movie executive had a heart procedure Wednesday during which doctors inserted a stent.

Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes during a trial last month in New York.

He could spend the next five to 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.

Weinstein is still facing additional charges in California.