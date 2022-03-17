STRAFFORD, Mo. - Springtime in the Ozarks brings warmer temperatures and severe weather. When it comes to sending out warnings about those storms, city officials in this Greene County town are making upgrades to keep residents safe. The City of Strafford says it has had issues in recent years with its outdoor severe weather siren system. At least two of the town's three units dated back to the Cold-War era. Parts for repairs were becoming scarce. The city applied for, and received, American Rescue Plan Act grant to pay for 50% of two brand new sirens. The total cost for the upgrades is $52,000. Martha Smartt, City Administrator, explained, “We are very pleased that we were selected to be able to receive this funding. It would have been very difficult for us to be able to make this happen apart from that. She added, “We hope to get this moving forward very quickly. But, due to staffing issues with the vendor, we have been assured it should be completed by the end of 2022.” Emergency managers remind all of us that sirens are designed to alert people outdoors. So, it's important to have several ways to get weather warnings. Those could include cell phones, weather radios, and tools like the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox weather app.