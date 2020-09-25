Goodwill Excel Center hosts graduation for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Goodwill Excel Center in Springfield hosted the graduation of 46 students Friday, Sept. 25.

The Excel Center is a free high school dedicated to helping adults earn their high school diploma.

While the students work towards their degree, students can earn credit toward college or industry certifications.

“It is an awesome program you get to go in and your high school diploma,” said Shannon Rapp, a graduate. “You just go in and finish your credits instead of doing your GED. It’s a lot better. You actually get your high school diploma.”

The graduation ceremonies were originally planned for earlier in the year but were postponed because of COVID-19.