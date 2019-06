Day 4 took the ladies through Greenfield, MO where Lauren and Elisa stopped in at the Intermission Cafe.











The RV kept rolling. Before the day was through, the “Girlfriends” would stop in Stockton, Osceola, Bolivar and Strafford.

The fifth and final day of Girlfriend Getaway kicks off Friday, June 21st at 6 a.m. in Galena, MO.