Friday, October 11 Evening Forecast

Just ten days after hitting 90° we’re getting ready for the first light freeze of the season! It’s been a roller coaster ride and a wet one at that. Rainfall was generous over the past 36 hours with most areas picking up an inch with quite a few locations picking up between 2 and 3″. Locally higher totals were recorded as well with totals around 6″ reported near Forsyth, MO, where flash flooding also occurred. The rain has given way to dry weather just in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the area with temperatures expected to slip to around freezing by sunrise Saturday. That means it’s time to bring in the plants or at least protect them if they’re cold sensitive.

Weekend weather is ripe with fall flavor. Conditions will be bright with clear skies expected through the weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be around 60° and up near 70° on Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be chilly but should remain safely above the freezing mark.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Monday with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the mid-70s. A front will slip through the area on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few showers.

A blast of clear and cool weather will follow ahead of another warm-up as we wrap up the week. The pattern looks like it will favor warmth the following weekend that could come with some storm chances.

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 60% 49° 32°

Saturday

61° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 40°

Sunday

70° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 44°

Monday

74° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 74° 58°

Tuesday

71° / 40°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 71° 40°

Wednesday

60° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 42°

Thursday

71° / 53°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

41°

7 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

3 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

4 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
0%
32°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°