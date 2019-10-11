Friday, October 11 Evening Forecast

Just ten days after hitting 90° we’re getting ready for the first light freeze of the season! It’s been a roller coaster ride and a wet one at that. Rainfall was generous over the past 36 hours with most areas picking up an inch with quite a few locations picking up between 2 and 3″. Locally higher totals were recorded as well with totals around 6″ reported near Forsyth, MO, where flash flooding also occurred. The rain has given way to dry weather just in time for the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. A Freeze Warning has been posted for the area with temperatures expected to slip to around freezing by sunrise Saturday. That means it’s time to bring in the plants or at least protect them if they’re cold sensitive.

Weekend weather is ripe with fall flavor. Conditions will be bright with clear skies expected through the weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be around 60° and up near 70° on Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be chilly but should remain safely above the freezing mark.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Monday with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the mid-70s. A front will slip through the area on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few showers.

A blast of clear and cool weather will follow ahead of another warm-up as we wrap up the week. The pattern looks like it will favor warmth the following weekend that could come with some storm chances.