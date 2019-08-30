Friday Night Lightning: Severe weather and high school sports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As high school teams across Southwest Missouri gear up for the 2019 football season, family members, friends, and other spectators ought to be gearing up to take on fickle mother nature.

“We’ve been watching the potential weather patterns that’ve been coming into Southwest Missouri since about 48 hours ago,” Jim Raynor, Mercy Hospital’s Sports Medicine Director told Ozarks First.

While rain is totally acceptable football weather, Raynor says it only takes is a single bolt of lightning to temporarily ice both teams.

If lightning is reported near the field, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) will shut down play for 30 minutes. That clock restarts every time another bolt of lightning is reported.

In this case, Raynor says, teams and spectators, both will be asked to clear the field or stadium for their own safety.

“Most schools have locker rooms,” he said, just hours before Springfield Schools 2019 season kickoff.

“For many schools now in Southwest Missouri, they have saferooms, FEMA- approved saferooms where they can go in. If a building isn’t available, then a car or the school bus is the next best thing.”

Raynor implores spectators plan ahead, and not just by bringing a poncho.

“I think what’s really important for the public to understand,” Raynor said. “Phone capability, apps, are fantastic. But depending on what your needs are, real-time data is critical.”

For that reason, Raynor says the event planners and sports medicine teams who attend games to make sure things go smoothly stay alert to possible weather threats, not just before the game, but during it too.