Friday, May 28 Evening Forecast

The cold front that brought widespread unsettled weather to the Ozarks on Thursday has fully moved through and left much drier and cooler conditions behind it! Temperatures on Friday and throughout much of the weekend will be more like early April than early June.

A few leftover clouds will be hanging around on Saturday morning. High pressure will be in control this weekend, leaving us with dry and pleasant conditions. Temperatures overnight will be downright chilly. If you have plans to camp this Memorial Day weekend, take extra blankets because it will be cool.

Clouds will start to build back into the area late on Sunday. The chance of rain will return for your Memorial Day and stick with us throughout the week. I don’t think it’s going to be a wash-out by any stretch, but a few showers will be possible. I think the best chance of seeing rain will be in our western counties.

Next week will once again be an active one. The chance of rain is possible every day. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for your first week of June.