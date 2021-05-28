Friday, May 28 Evening Forecast

The cold front that brought widespread unsettled weather to the Ozarks on Thursday has fully moved through and left much drier and cooler conditions behind it! Temperatures on Friday and throughout much of the weekend will be more like early April than early June.

A few leftover clouds will be hanging around on Saturday morning. High pressure will be in control this weekend, leaving us with dry and pleasant conditions. Temperatures overnight will be downright chilly. If you have plans to camp this Memorial Day weekend, take extra blankets because it will be cool.

Clouds will start to build back into the area late on Sunday. The chance of rain will return for your Memorial Day and stick with us throughout the week. I don’t think it’s going to be a wash-out by any stretch, but a few showers will be possible. I think the best chance of seeing rain will be in our western counties.

Next week will once again be an active one. The chance of rain is possible every day. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool for your first week of June.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

52°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 64° 46°

Saturday

65° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 65° 46°

Sunday

71° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 71° 54°

Monday

69° / 57°
Showers
Showers 39% 69° 57°

Tuesday

68° / 60°
Showers
Showers 53% 68° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 69° 60°

Thursday

76° / 61°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

48°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
48°

47°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
48°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
50°

53°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
55°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
57°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°
