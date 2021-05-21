Friday, May 21 Evening Forecast

Friday was another soggy day for the Ozarks. An area of rain running south to north set up in the middle of the viewing area and brought steady, light rain showers all day long. It was the 7th straight day of rain in Springfield.

We have been in a very blocky weather pattern. High pressure setting on the east coast has blocked any weather changes for us this week. The high will start to move back to the west, but not as quickly as we at first thought. The chance of rain will continue for those west and northwest of Springfield throughout the weekend. I do think our eastern counties will stay mostly dry, this will allow their temperatures to be few degrees warmer. With plenty of moisture, it will continue to be humid.

Overall, Monday will be the driest day for us. The next chance of rain will return Tuesday afternoon.

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

69°F Rain Shower Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
64°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

70°F Light Rain Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
65°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 64°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 72° 64°

Saturday

79° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 61% 79° 62°

Sunday

82° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 62°

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 82° 64°

Tuesday

79° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 79° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 79° 66°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 81° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

6 PM
Light Rain
80%
70°

69°

7 PM
Showers
41%
69°

69°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
67°

67°

4 AM
Showers
45%
67°

66°

5 AM
Showers
54%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
59%
66°

65°

7 AM
Showers
55%
65°

66°

8 AM
Showers
41%
66°

68°

9 AM
Few Showers
32%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
14%
72°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
73°

75°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
75°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
76°

