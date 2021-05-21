Friday, May 21 Evening Forecast

Friday was another soggy day for the Ozarks. An area of rain running south to north set up in the middle of the viewing area and brought steady, light rain showers all day long. It was the 7th straight day of rain in Springfield.



We have been in a very blocky weather pattern. High pressure setting on the east coast has blocked any weather changes for us this week. The high will start to move back to the west, but not as quickly as we at first thought. The chance of rain will continue for those west and northwest of Springfield throughout the weekend. I do think our eastern counties will stay mostly dry, this will allow their temperatures to be few degrees warmer. With plenty of moisture, it will continue to be humid.

Overall, Monday will be the driest day for us. The next chance of rain will return Tuesday afternoon.