Friday is off to a fairly calm start across the Ozarks. We do have a WIND ADVISORY in place for our western counties until noon. Wind gusts will be out of the south up to 40 mph.

A slow-moving cold front will be approaching from the northwest. This will bring a slight chance of rain and isolated storms ahead of the front, however, our best chance of seeing rain and storms will be in the overnight time period as the cold front really pushes in.

The severe weather threat does exist, but the tornado threat does appear to be quite low. Strong winds and large hail will be our greatest threat overnight Friday into Saturday. On Saturday, the chance of rain and storms will stick with us throughout the day, bringing quite of bit of rain to the area. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few flash flood warnings.

There will be a range of temperatures across the Ozarks on Saturday, as the cold front will cause temperatures to tumble in its wake. By Sunday, we will stay in the mid-60s for a high.

The month of May has been a bit of feast or famine when it comes to rain. The first week of May there was rain almost every day. The second week was hot and dry. The third week has had plenty of rain, and it looks like the upcoming week will bring a chance of rain nearly every day.