Friday, June 4, Evening Forecast

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday has been one of the first summer-like days we’ve had in the Ozarks. Its been a spring full of below average temperatures. The good news (for those summer lover) is temperatures will be staying on the warmer side.

Saturday will be a lot like Friday, warm, a little muggy, with some sun. Models are trying to throw isolated showers into our southern counties in the afternoon. There is a chance we could see some popcorn showers thanks to moisture advecting ahead of an area of low pressure. I think the best chance of seeing an isolated shower Saturday will be in our southern counties. Saturday could start off a little foggy for some areas, especially those to the east of Springfield.

Sunday will be the day of change. An upper level low will be lifting north, as this happens, we will see a stream of moisture from Sunday to Friday. There is going to be a chance of heavy rain and flooding Sunday-Tuesday. The soil is very saturated, so it isn’t going to take much for flooding to be possible. We are setting up for another active week of wet weather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

79°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Generally clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

82°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 80° 60°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 79° 66°

Monday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 79° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 68°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

74°

9 PM
Clear
2%
74°

71°

10 PM
Clear
2%
71°

68°

11 PM
Clear
2%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
2%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
61°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
66°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
71°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
80°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100