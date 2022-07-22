Happy Friday!

A Heat Advisory is back in effect across much of the Ozarks. This Heat Advisory will run until Sunday at 8pm. Be prepared for a hot weekend. A few counties in northern Arkansas have been left out of the fun, as of right now. (I won’t be too surprised if they get added in)

There will be a very slight chance of rain today. I think our western counties will have the best chance of seeing a few showers. All in all, the rain chances are low, extremely low until next week.

By late next week, it appears to be enough of a pattern shift that we will see a decent chance of rain across the Ozarks. And oh my, will it be a welcomed sight!