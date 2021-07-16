Friday, July 16 Morning Weather

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

82° / 69°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

84° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 84° 67°

Sunday

83° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 66°

Monday

83° / 66°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 83° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 65°

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 88° 68°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
68°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
70°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
74°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
77°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
79°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
75°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

71°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
74°

Happy Friday!

We have a lot going on weather-wise before we officially start our weekend. Widespread, heavy rainfall will be expected throughout the AM hours. A flash flood watch is in effect until 1pm on Friday.

A widespread 1-3 inches of rain will be possible, but if you are in the line of trailing thunderstorms, it would not be out of the question to see 5 inches of rain! Be smart while out and about. Don’t drive over any roadway with water covering it. Here is a look at the forecasted rainfall totals throughout the weekend.

The widespread, heavy rainfall will come to an end later today. We will see the possibility of scattered thunderstorms later in the day into the early overnight hours. The chance of scattered storms will be possible throughout the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be staying below average over the weekend and into next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Light Rain

Springfield Mo

67°F Light Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Branson

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Heavy Thunderstorm

Harrison

72°F Heavy Thunderstorm Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100