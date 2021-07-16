Friday, July 16 Morning Weather

Happy Friday!

We have a lot going on weather-wise before we officially start our weekend. Widespread, heavy rainfall will be expected throughout the AM hours. A flash flood watch is in effect until 1pm on Friday.

A widespread 1-3 inches of rain will be possible, but if you are in the line of trailing thunderstorms, it would not be out of the question to see 5 inches of rain! Be smart while out and about. Don’t drive over any roadway with water covering it. Here is a look at the forecasted rainfall totals throughout the weekend.

The widespread, heavy rainfall will come to an end later today. We will see the possibility of scattered thunderstorms later in the day into the early overnight hours. The chance of scattered storms will be possible throughout the weekend into early next week. Temperatures will be staying below average over the weekend and into next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!